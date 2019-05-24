Jeweler, Developer, Marketer Cop To 'Varsity Blues' Charges

Law360, Boston (May 24, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Three California parents — a marketing executive, a resort developer and the owner of a jewelry business — pled guilty in Boston federal court Friday to bribing the mastermind of a nationwide college admissions scheme to help their children cheat on entrance exams. Marketing executive Jane Buckingham, center, leaves Boston federal court Friday after pleading guilty along with two other parents in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scheme. (Getty) Boutique marketing CEO Jane Buckingham and Crown Realty & Development CEO Robert Flaxman, both of Beverly Hills, and Marjorie Klapper, a jeweler from Menlo Park, each admitted to paying off William "Rick" Singer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS