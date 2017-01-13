Moms Lose Cert. Bid In UnitedHealth Lactation Coverage Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied class certification to a group of mothers accusing UnitedHealth Group of failing to cover lactation services in violation of federal benefits and health care laws, but gave them a chance to fix the numerous flaws he found in their request. In his order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria pointed out a number of issues with the three classes the mothers proposed for their Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Affordable Care Act claims against UnitedHealth Group Inc. However, because of the complexity of the evidence and questions in the case, the judge said he...

