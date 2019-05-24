Texas Justices Let Libel Claim Against Newspaper Proceed

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A jury should determine whether reporting by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times was "substantially true," the Texas Supreme Court held Friday, rejecting the newspaper's bid to escape a defamation lawsuit brought by the former president of the local Chamber of Commerce. Affirming lower courts, the justices allowed Terry Carter to proceed with claims that Scripps NP Operating LLC's newspaper defamed him by reporting accusations by the business group's treasurer that Carter had filed misleading financial statements to justify his raise and bonus request. Scripps said the case should be dismissed because the newspaper accurately reported the allegations made in writing against Carter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS