Educational Spectrum Band's Future Faces Uncertainty

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is trying to devise the best way to shift spectrum long reserved for educational uses to mobile internet service providers, but some stakeholders worry the current obligation to serve local communities will be lost along the way. Telecom industry experts agree that a swath of the 2.5 GHz band, also known as the Educational Broadband Service, has been sorely underused and that the commission sits on a goldmine of thousands of unallocated licenses originally designated for instructional TV. But large and small commercial carriers differ on which proposed rule changes would put the airwaves to their best...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS