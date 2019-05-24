Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Appellate Court Revives Chicago Lead Pipe Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court panel revived a class action brought by Chicago residents claiming the city failed to warn them of lead exposure in their drinking water and exacerbated the problem when it attempted to replace water mains, in a split decision that one judge said could prompt a flood of lawsuits seeking medical monitoring damages.

In a 2-1 ruling on May 22, the court determined the residents sufficiently alleged a present injury in consuming lead-contaminated water, even if they haven't yet developed physical ailments linked to such exposure. In a dissenting opinion, Judge Maureen Connors said the majority's logic contradicts...

