Uruguay Hit With Arbitration Over Airline Investment

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The private equity-based former shareholders of Uruguay’s flagship airline made good Thursday on their threat to launch arbitration proceedings against the South American country over claims they weren’t compensated when the company was sold to a government-controlled entity. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes case centers around allegations that Latin American Regional Aviation Holding S. de RL., or LARAH, wasn’t paid when Pluna Líneas Aéreas Uruguayas SA was sold, despite holding 75% of the airline’s shares. LARAH had warned Uruguay in late October of its intention to launch proceedings if the two sides couldn’t resolve their dispute, according to...

