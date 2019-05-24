Sen. Lee Reintroduces Spectrum-Valuation Bill

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has reintroduced a bill that would require government agencies to put a market price on spectrum that they own, in an attempt to build pressure to free up spectrum that is not currently being used. The Government Spectrum Valuation Act, which Lee introduced into the Senate on Monday, May 20, would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Office of Management and Budget and the Federal Communications Commission to coordinate and determine what the value of spectrum assigned to each agency is. "The United States is in the midst of a 'virtual renaissance' that is full...

