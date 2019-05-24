Brand Battles: McDonald's, Nestlé, Apple, Amazon

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, McDonald's takes on a macadamia nut giant over "Mac" marks, Nestlé defends its decades-old "Toll House" cookie name, Apple doesn't like them "WAPPLES," and Amazon says a rival "Just Ask" is just confusing. McNuts Finally, the trademark showdown we’ve all been waiting for: McDonald’s v. Macadamia Nuts. McDonald's Corp. asked the board this week to block Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp. from registering “Macnutrition” as a trademark for — you guessed it — nuts. The roadblock should not have come as a surprise for Mauna Loa. McDonald's...

