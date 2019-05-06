No New Arbitration Over Boy Scout Claims, Underwriters Say

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters have urged a Massachusetts federal court to toss a bid by Century Indemnity Co. to force arbitration of a reinsurance dispute relating to decades-old sexual molestation cases brought against the Boy Scouts of America, saying the dispute has already been resolved. Century filed the lawsuit earlier this month, saying that the Lloyd's underwriters had wrongly refused late last year to arbitrate a dispute over losses that Century paid to settle sexual molestation claims that have been brought against the Boy Scouts since the late 1990s. The insurer says that even though an award in a parallel arbitration...

