Doctor, Consultant Charged In Pelvic Mesh Removal Scheme

Law360, New York (May 24, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida doctor and a Detroit medical consultant were arrested Friday for what Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue called a scheme to get New York women to travel out-of-state for transvaginal mesh implant removals based on misrepresentations about health and economic benefits. Christopher Walker, 49, of Orlando, Florida, and Wesley Blake Barber, 49, of Detroit were arrested on charges including fraud and conspiracy. Walker was to appear before Orlando U.S. Magistrate Judge Gregory Kelly, and Barber was to appear before Dallas U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford. Details of the court appearances were not available and requests for comment from defense...

