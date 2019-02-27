Calif. Cities Say Judge In Homelessness Case An 'Advocate'

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Three cities in Orange County, California, on Friday asked a federal judge overseeing a case about their treatment of homeless residents to step aside, saying that the judge took on the role of an “advocate” in a similar case, calling his impartiality into question. The cities of Aliso Viejo, San Juan Capistrano, and San Clemente said in a joint motion that U.S. District Judge David O. Carter had taken steps in resolving a lawsuit against other Orange County cities that called into question his ability to be fair in the current dispute, including touring a homeless tent city multiple times, taking...

