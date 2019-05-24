Rite Aid Must Pay Ex-Honcho's Legal Fees In Fraud Fight

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid is on the hook for legal fees incurred by a former executive in defending himself against company claims related to a nearly 20-year-old accounting fraud scheme after a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled Friday that he is covered by the pharmacy retailer's indemnification policies. In an opinion from Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, the court determined that former executive vice president, general counsel and Vice Chairman of the Board Franklin Brown was unquestionably covered by both Rite Aid Corp.’s indemnification bylaw and its corporate charter, as well as by Delaware’s General Corporation Law. Brown was seeking payment of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS