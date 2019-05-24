SpaceX Whistleblower Can't Relaunch $6M Retaliation Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- An avionics technician can't revive claims he was wrongfully fired for questioning SpaceX's testing methods, a California appellate court has ruled, finding that none of his dozens of challenges to the trial court's evidentiary hearings had any merit or warranted changing a jury's verdict. In a unanimous, unpublished decision on Thursday, the panel dispatched with Jason Blasdell's evidentiary challenges, his assaults on other rulings by the superior court, and his claim that the time limit placed on the presentation of evidence during the trial violated his due process, affirming a June 2017 jury verdict in SpaceX's favor. The length of the eight-day...

