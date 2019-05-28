The Best Law Firms For Female Partners

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Law360’s annual Glass Ceiling report again showed little progress has been made in the upper echelons of the legal profession to provide equal opportunities for women. The lack of women in the highest ranks at law firms doesn’t correlate with the high percentage — more than 50% — of women in law school, and the nearly 50% of women who are in nonpartner roles. Less than one in four female partners at a firm is an equity partner, according to a survey of more than 300 law firms conducted by Law360. Though the percentage has increased in the past five years, from 17%...

