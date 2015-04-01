Attys Behind Syphilis Study Suit Fight Sanctions Bid

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for alleged victims of controversial syphilis experiments in Guatemala are urging a Maryland federal judge not to sanction them in a $1 billion suit accusing Johns Hopkins, Bristol-Myers Squibb and the Rockefeller Foundation of participating in the studies, saying they’ve whittled down the case to ensure only viable claims move forward. On Friday, counsel for the group of plaintiffs — which includes the estates and families of people who allegedly died from diseases contracted through the experiments — opposed a sanctions bid from the school, company and foundation that had argued the attorneys improperly “multiplied” the case’s proceedings. The plaintiffs’...

