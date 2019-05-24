DHS Urges Justices To Take Up DACA Rollback Case

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is pushing the U.S. Supreme Court to put the planned rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program back on course, saying Friday that the justices should take up the issue before going on summer break. DHS is appealing a split Fourth Circuit panel's ruling this month that the agency's decision to terminate DACA, which has provided deportation relief for 800,000 young people brought to the U.S. as children, was "arbitrary and capricious" in violation of administrative law. The panel reversed part of a lower court's ruling upholding DHS' decision. Noting that three other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS