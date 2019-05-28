Cybersecurity Compliance May Be The Next FCA Battleground

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Companies across the country confront cybersecurity challenges on a daily basis. Chief information officers worry about their systems being hacked. Executives worry about technology theft. Human resources managers worry about privacy breaches. But beyond these routine concerns, many companies doing business with the government — particularly those in the aerospace, defense, health care and information technology sectors — also have to add cybersecurity compliance to their worry lists. In recent years, federal agencies are imposing specific cybersecurity obligations on their contractors. For instance, the U.S. Department of Defense has been issuing and amending cybersecurity regulations pertaining to unclassified information used by “nonfederal...

