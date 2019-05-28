GAO Rejects Protests Over $39.5B In VA Care Contracts

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied protests from managed care giants TriWest and WellPoint over $39.5 billion in U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs community care network services contracts, saying the VA had fairly evaluated bids before awarding both deals to an Optum unit. Neither TriWest Healthcare Alliance Corp. nor WellPoint Military Care Corp. — part of Anthem Inc. — have shown that their bids for the dispute care contracts were treated unfairly or that the VA had wrongly decided that Optum Public Sector Solutions Inc. offered the best value for each contract, the GAO ruled in a pair of May 2 decisions...

