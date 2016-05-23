Houston School District Must Pay $9.2M In Copyright Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday ordered Houston Independent School District to cough up $9.2 million after finding its employees willfully infringed an educational publishing company's copyrights when it distributed copies of its student course notes. The jury found after a seven-day trial that the district's teachers infringed 36 different DynaStudy Inc. copyrights by duplicating and distributing a slew of the company's materials, including review guides for algebra, biology, chemistry and English, according to court filings. HISD also violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by creating and distributing copies of 17 student course notes, the jury found. Friday's verdict was delivered...

