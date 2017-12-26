5th Circ. Looks To Texas High Court In $79M Clawback Appeal

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel asked the Texas Supreme Court on Friday to weigh in on an interpretation of "good faith" that's key to a Stanford International Bank investor's attempt to block a clawback of $79 million in allegedly fraudulent transfers. The appellate panel wants the state's high court to consider whether Stanford investor Gary D. Magness' receipt of $79 million from the bank was in good faith under the Texas Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act, given Magness' awareness that Stanford was under regulatory investigation. Magness has argued, with varying degrees of success so far, that he was not required to investigate the...

