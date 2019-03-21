MillerCoors Wins Order Against Bud Light Corn Syrup Ads

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge sided with MillerCoors last week and ordered Anheuser-Busch to shut down portions of a Bud Light ad campaign that says Miller Lite and Coors Light are made using corn syrup. The Friday ruling, from U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, granted a preliminary injunction on certain aspects of Anheuser-Busch’s corn syrup campaign, ruling that MillerCoors would likely end up proving that they amounted to violations of federal false advertising law. But the judge’s order was far narrower than MillerCoors wanted, since he also ruled that the company was unlikely to win other key aspects of its case. Though...

