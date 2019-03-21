Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

MillerCoors Wins Order Against Bud Light Corn Syrup Ads

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A federal judge sided with MillerCoors last week and ordered Anheuser-Busch to shut down portions of a Bud Light ad campaign that says Miller Lite and Coors Light are made using corn syrup.

The Friday ruling, from U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, granted a preliminary injunction on certain aspects of Anheuser-Busch’s corn syrup campaign, ruling that MillerCoors would likely end up proving that they amounted to violations of federal false advertising law.

But the judge’s order was far narrower than MillerCoors wanted, since he also ruled that the company was unlikely to win other key aspects of its case. Though...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Wisconsin Western

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Date Filed

March 21, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

