Extra Arbitrator Coming To Break Irma Coverage Logjam

Law360, Fort Lauderdale (May 30, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A federal judge agreed Thursday there is an impasse in a dispute over a Florida-based real estate investment trust's claim for $20.6 million in insurance coverage for property damage from Hurricane Irma, and said he will decide who should be the third member of an existing arbitration panel handling the matter. At a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas gave the Cornfield Group and the insurer defendants — which include underwriters at Lloyd’s of London, QBE Specialty Insurance Co. and Lexington Insurance Co. — a week to submit two candidates apiece. Given the inability of two...

