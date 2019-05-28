Wachtell, King & Spalding Lead $21.5B Payment Co. Deal

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:25 AM EDT) -- Global Payments, led by Wachtell, will snap up King & Spalding client Total System in a $21.5 billion, all-stock deal, as mergers and acquisitions activity in the payments area keeps a busy pace. The deal, billed by the companies as a merger of equals, comes after market rumors hinted last week that Global Payments Inc. and Total System Services Inc. were discussing a potential tie-up. Bringing the two companies together is expected to create a top player in the payments technology space based that is better poised to tap into the growing market, according to Global Payments CEO Jeff Sloan....

