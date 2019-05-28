$643M Xura Deal Suit Muddied By Prior Chancery Decision

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor acknowledged struggling Tuesday with a proposed class of shareholders' attempt to keep buyer Siris Capital Group LLC in a suit challenging software company Xura Inc.’s $643 million sale in 2016, citing Siris’ earlier escape from a lone investor’s similar claims. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said during arguments over Siris’ dismissal bid that claims against the private equity firm by a proposed Xura stockholder class “raise issues with regard to finality in the last case,” filed by investor Obsidian Management LLC, whose principal is a friend of the lead plaintiff in the proposed class suit....

