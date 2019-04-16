Harley-Davidson Says Bikers Haven't Shown It Misled Them

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Harley-Davidson asked a California federal court to ditch proposed class claims that it cheated customers by selling them motorcycles with dangerously defective anti-lock braking systems, saying the suit shows no examples of how the drivers relied on misleading claims. Claims under California's Unfair Competition Law must be dismissed, the company argued Friday, because named plaintiff Ronald Garcia never says that he saw, much less relied upon, advertisements saying the bikes had consistent braking and stopping power under all operating conditions, according to the suit. "The complaint fails to identify any business practice or advertising that plaintiff was aware of, deceived by,...

