Advocates Fight To Keep Judge In Homelessness Case

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups pushing Orange County, California, and several of its cities to change the way they treat homeless residents have hit back against an attempt to oust the judge overseeing the case, saying his efforts to resolve a similar suit are not evidence of bias. The advocacy groups said in a motion filed Sunday that the cities of Aliso Viejo, San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente were wrong to argue that U.S. District Judge David O. Carter should step aside based on his tours of homeless camps in Orange County and ex parte communications while facilitating a settlement in a separate...

