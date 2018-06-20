Justices Will Weigh Damages Claim In Cross-Border Shooting

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will weigh whether the family of a slain Mexican teenager can collect damages from the federal agent who, while standing on U.S. soil, fatally shot the unarmed 15-year-old across the U.S.-Mexico border, allowing the high court to resolve a question that has split the circuits. The high court said that it would consider whether Jesus C. Hernández, the father of the dead teen, may collect civil damages under the 1971 Supreme Court ruling Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, which allows people to collect money damages if their constitutional rights have been violated by...

