Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Justices Will Weigh Damages Claim In Cross-Border Shooting

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will weigh whether the family of a slain Mexican teenager can collect damages from the federal agent who, while standing on U.S. soil, fatally shot the unarmed 15-year-old across the U.S.-Mexico border, allowing the high court to resolve a question that has split the circuits.

The high court said that it would consider whether Jesus C. Hernández, the father of the dead teen, may collect civil damages under the 1971 Supreme Court ruling Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents, which allows people to collect money damages if their constitutional rights have been violated by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

June 20, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Most Popular