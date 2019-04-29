Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Boston DA Left 'Picking Up The Pieces' After ICE Deportations

Law360, Boston (May 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Boston's district attorney said Tuesday her office is left "picking up the pieces" after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deports a criminal defendant without telling them, contradicting the federal government's version of when and how it arrests suspected unauthorized immigrants in courthouses.

During a hearing on a motion to preliminarily enjoin the ICE practice, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins shook her head as a U.S. Department of Justice attorney representing ICE flatly denied that the agency, as a matter of policy, deports criminal defendants before they appear in state court. Rollins and a fellow DA, Marian T. Ryan of Middlesex...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 29, 2019

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular