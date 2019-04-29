Boston DA Left 'Picking Up The Pieces' After ICE Deportations

Law360, Boston (May 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Boston's district attorney said Tuesday her office is left "picking up the pieces" after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deports a criminal defendant without telling them, contradicting the federal government's version of when and how it arrests suspected unauthorized immigrants in courthouses. During a hearing on a motion to preliminarily enjoin the ICE practice, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins shook her head as a U.S. Department of Justice attorney representing ICE flatly denied that the agency, as a matter of policy, deports criminal defendants before they appear in state court. Rollins and a fellow DA, Marian T. Ryan of Middlesex...

