Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Justices Pass On Case Tying IPhone Addiction To Fatal Crash

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a case claiming Apple is liable for a deadly car crash caused when a Texas woman looked away from the road to check a new text on her iPhone 5.

Relatives of the two adults killed and the child left disabled in the collision contend Apple Inc. knew its smartphones were addictive enough to make drivers compulsively interact with them, but failed to roll out a safety function developed years earlier that could've prevented the accident.

The justices offered no reasoning for turning down the case, and representatives for Apple and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4365 P.I. - Product Liability

Date Filed

April 16, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular