Justices Pass On Case Tying IPhone Addiction To Fatal Crash

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a case claiming Apple is liable for a deadly car crash caused when a Texas woman looked away from the road to check a new text on her iPhone 5. Relatives of the two adults killed and the child left disabled in the collision contend Apple Inc. knew its smartphones were addictive enough to make drivers compulsively interact with them, but failed to roll out a safety function developed years earlier that could've prevented the accident. The justices offered no reasoning for turning down the case, and representatives for Apple and...

