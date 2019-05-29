Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Armstrong Teasdale Grabs Dilworth Paxson IP Atty In Philly

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A patent litigator from Dilworth Paxson LLP followed the former chair of that firm's patent practice to Armstrong Teasdale LLP's new Philadelphia office, his new firm said Tuesday.

Mark W. Halderman said the opportunity to keep working with Edward "Ted" Behm was one of the things that attracted him to Armstrong Teasdale's Pennsylvania office, one of just two East Coast outposts for the Missouri-based firm.

"My practice focuses mostly on intellectual property litigation … Armstrong Teasdale has a very strong intellectual property department and litigation department, so the fit seemed to be there," Halderman told Law360 on Wednesday. "Since they just...

