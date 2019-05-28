Insurer Can't Escape Coverage Over Attack At NJ Apartment

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An insurer lost its bid Tuesday to avoid covering a New Jersey resident's claims she was sexually assaulted by an intruder after the apartment building owner failed to adequately maintain the premises, with a state appeals court ruling that her claims did not fall within an exclusion in the landlord's policy. The three-judge appellate panel upheld a trial court decision ordering American European Insurance Co. to defend and indemnify CMS Investment Ventures Inc. with respect to the tenant’s claims. The panel rejected the insurer’s move to invoke an exclusion in CMS’ policy that barred coverage “for any claim, demand or suit...

