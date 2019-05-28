Asbestos Job Abandoned At Ex-Westinghouse Site, Co. Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A company renovating a former Westinghouse research and development facility sued an asbestos abatement company for breach of contract in Pennsylvania state court Friday over a $1.17 million lien and $98,585 owed to subcontractors on the project. Churchill Crossings Partners LP alleges in its suit that it paid Triton Holdings LLC $976,900 for asbestos removal services at a pair of buildings at the former Westinghouse facility. While work on one building was completed six months past the contractual deadline, Churchill Crossings claims Triton has instructed its unpaid subcontractors to file liens against Churchill Crossings and has filed its own $1.17 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS