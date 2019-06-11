Silicon Valley's US Attorney Makes A Bid To Innovate

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:44 PM EDT) -- In his first six months as U.S. attorney, David Anderson has switched up how the Northern District of California handles cases in a bid to increase efficiency in prosecuting everything from cryptocurrency schemes to trade secret theft and beyond, Anderson told Law360 on Tuesday. In a phone interview, Anderson described the district's geographic and subject-matter jurisdiction as uniquely broad, encompassing a long swath of California's northern coast, San Francisco and its metropolitan area, and the "crown jewel business asset" of Silicon Valley. To better cover the district's panoply of issues, the former Sidley Austin LLP partner took a page from private...

