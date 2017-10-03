Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Reed Smith Atty's Widow Can't Take GSK Fight To High Court

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to review a decision by the Seventh Circuit that tossed a $3 million verdict in favor of the widow of a Reed Smith LLP partner who killed himself while taking a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s antidepressant Paxil.

As customary, the high court didn’t say why it chose not to hear the appeal by Wendy Dolin, whose husband, Reed Smith partner Stewart Dolin, was taking a generic version of Paxil when he jumped in front of a Chicago subway train in 2010. In her December petition to the Supreme Court, Dolin claimed the Seventh Circuit didn’t...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3365 Personal Injury-Product Liability

Date Filed

October 3, 2017

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3365 Personal Injury-Product Liability

Date Filed

December 21, 2018

