Reed Smith Atty's Widow Can't Take GSK Fight To High Court

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to review a decision by the Seventh Circuit that tossed a $3 million verdict in favor of the widow of a Reed Smith LLP partner who killed himself while taking a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline’s antidepressant Paxil. As customary, the high court didn’t say why it chose not to hear the appeal by Wendy Dolin, whose husband, Reed Smith partner Stewart Dolin, was taking a generic version of Paxil when he jumped in front of a Chicago subway train in 2010. In her December petition to the Supreme Court, Dolin claimed the Seventh Circuit didn’t...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS