Pa. County Hit With Up To $68M In Damages In Privacy Case

Law360, Philadelphia (May 28, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A suburban Philadelphia county is facing the prospect of $68 million in damages after a federal jury on Tuesday agreed to award $1,000 to each of nearly 68,000 members of a class of individuals whose criminal records were made public online in violation of state law. Jurors, who deliberated for about two and a half hours following the one-week trial, agreed that Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials recklessly disregarded the privacy interests of tens of thousands of individuals whose criminal histories were published as part of an online database in violation of the state's Criminal History Records Information Act. "This federal jury...

