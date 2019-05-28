FIFA Upholds Lifetime Ban Of Indicted Ex-Brazil Soccer Prez

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- FIFA on Monday upheld a lifetime ban for former Brazilian soccer federation President Marco Polo Del Nero for allegedly accepting bribes for media and marketing rights, allegations similar to those on which he has been indicted in U.S. federal court. The global soccer governing body said the FIFA Appeal Committee upheld the lifetime ban "from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at the national and international level" initially imposed in April 2018. The appeal committee also upheld a fine of 1 million Swiss francs. The FIFA Ethics Committee found that Del Nero violated FIFA rules against bribery and conflicts of...

