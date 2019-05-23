Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prison Co. Accused Of Reseparating Families In Texas

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A number of immigrant fathers and sons have accused private prison contractor The GEO Group Inc. of reseparating the families at a Texas detention center and causing unnecessary trauma "with callous indifference," even after a nationwide injunction barred the government from further separating families at the border.

The Friday complaint was filed in Texas federal court by 13 father-son pairs who were separated at the border but reunited at the Karnes Detention Center following a nationwide preliminary injunction ordering the reunification of separated families. They allege GEO in August handcuffed and forcibly transferred the fathers from Karnes to a different facility...

Date Filed

May 23, 2019

