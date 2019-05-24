Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dick's Faulty Tree-Stand Straps Caused Fall, Hunter Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New York resident is suing Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. and the manufacturers of straps to hold a tree-mounted hunting stand, claiming he suffered permanent injuries after the straps broke and caused him to fall 25 feet from the stand.

James Bushnell and his wife, Jaime Bushnell, said in their complaint filed Friday that Bushnell had used the the CargoLoc Ratchet Tie Down straps to secure a hunting stand to a tree on Oct. 24, 2016, when the straps "suddenly and without warning broke apart."

Bushnell then fell 25 feet out of the tree and sustained "severe, serious and permanent injuries," the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Northern

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Date Filed

May 24, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

