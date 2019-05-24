Dick's Faulty Tree-Stand Straps Caused Fall, Hunter Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New York resident is suing Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. and the manufacturers of straps to hold a tree-mounted hunting stand, claiming he suffered permanent injuries after the straps broke and caused him to fall 25 feet from the stand. James Bushnell and his wife, Jaime Bushnell, said in their complaint filed Friday that Bushnell had used the the CargoLoc Ratchet Tie Down straps to secure a hunting stand to a tree on Oct. 24, 2016, when the straps "suddenly and without warning broke apart." Bushnell then fell 25 feet out of the tree and sustained "severe, serious and permanent injuries," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS