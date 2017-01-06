Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Scholastic, Houghton Mifflin Settle Reading Program TM Row

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Scholastic and Houghton Mifflin have reached a settlement with an educational product distributor that accused the book publishers of impinging on marks associated with its literary training materials, according to documents filed Tuesday in Texas federal court.

U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle signed off on the joint motion to dismiss with prejudice a suit brought by Texas-based distributor Springboards to Education Inc. in 2017 alleging a learning program sold by Scholastic Corp. to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co. infringed on marks tied to Springboards’ own reading program.

The terms of the deal were not immediately known, and counsel for the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Texas Northern

Nature of Suit

Property Rights: Trademark

Judge

Date Filed

January 6, 2017

