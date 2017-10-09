Merrill Lynch OT Suit Going To Mediation For Potential Deal

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Merrill Lynch and a former company employee have agreed to engage in mediation to try to resolve class claims that parent Bank of America NA improperly failed to pay overtime to "email reviewers," months after a New Jersey federal judge granted conditional certification but said receiving final certification would be tougher. In a letter Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson, Merrill Lynch attorney Thomas A. Linthorst of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP said the parties requested that the judge pause the collective and class action against the company from named plaintiff Jennifer Porter pending the mediation, which he said...

