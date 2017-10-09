Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Merrill Lynch OT Suit Going To Mediation For Potential Deal

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Merrill Lynch and a former company employee have agreed to engage in mediation to try to resolve class claims that parent Bank of America NA improperly failed to pay overtime to "email reviewers," months after a New Jersey federal judge granted conditional certification but said receiving final certification would be tougher.

In a letter Tuesday to U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson, Merrill Lynch attorney Thomas A. Linthorst of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP said the parties requested that the judge pause the collective and class action against the company from named plaintiff Jennifer Porter pending the mediation, which he said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 9, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular