Warehouse, Trucking Co. Sues Firm For $11M In Judgments

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania inventory services company XTL Inc. filed suit in Iowa federal court Tuesday accusing law firm McGinn Springer & Noethe PLC of providing no defense in legal action against it over a warehouse construction project gone bad that left XTL on the hook for $11 million.

The company said in the suit the firm did not file answers to various pre-trial motions filed against it by Boyd Jones Construction Co. and other subcontractors, who sued XTL for halting the project shortly after it got underway, eventually leading to the millions in default judgments.

"XTL had meritorious defenses against Boyd Jones' claims...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Iowa Southern

Nature of Suit

190(Contract: Other)

Judge

Date Filed

May 28, 2019

Law Firms

