Apple Sells Users' ITunes Data Without Consent, Suit Says

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone," Apple announced in an ad on the side of a Las Vegas hotel, touting its commitment to data privacy. But that commitment was a lie, consumers claim in a putative class action, because the company illegally sells users' listening histories to third parties in violation of state privacy laws. Apple's billboard in Las Vegas, Nevada, in early 2019. That claim is "plainly untrue," according to three iTunes users from Michigan and Rhode Island who sued Apple Inc. in California federal court Friday, because "none of the information pertaining to the music you...

