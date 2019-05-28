Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Louisiana Sports Betting Bill All But Killed By Committee

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Louisiana lawmakers on Tuesday sidelined a bill to legalize sports betting, nearly ending all hopes that it could be legalized this year amid a wave of state legislatures legalizing sports betting in their states.

The state House Appropriations committee voted 14-6 to “involuntarily defer” SB 153, a procedural mechanism that buries the bill in committee, requiring a two-thirds committee vote to reopen after all other proposed bills in the committee are heard. The move comes after the bill passed the Senate last month and makes it unlikely that it will be considered by June 6, the end of the current legislative...

