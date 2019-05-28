Wynn Resorts Skips Appeal, Pays $35M To Mass. Regulator

Law360, Boston (May 28, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts' board of directors said Tuesday that it would forgo an appeal of a $35 million fine, as well as its CEO's $500,000 penalty, coughing up the money to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission just weeks before the June 23 opening of its Boston-area casino. The company in a statement took issue with some of the commission's conclusions after a yearlong probe delving into whether the company and its executives failed to disclose sexual assault allegations against the founder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., Steve Wynn. The commission hit the company with an eight-figure penalty and tacked on another $500,000 for CEO...

