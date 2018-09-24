Immunity Shields Qatar From Hacking Claims, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Qatar fired back at a top Republican fundraiser’s bid to reverse a lower court’s dismissal of the Persian Gulf nation from litigation over an alleged Qatari government scheme to hack his email as part of a smear campaign, arguing it is immune under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. A California federal judge in August 2018 dismissed Qatar from the suit, siding with the country’s argument that the allegations don’t fall within any applicable exception to the FSIA, which holds that a foreign state is generally immune from U.S. court jurisdiction. In an answering brief on Friday, Qatar urged the Ninth Circuit...

