Judge Nixes Workers' Bid For Quick End To Fisker WARN Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ruled out a quick partial summary judgment in favor of terminated Fisker Automotive employees' claims to first-in-line rights to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act benefits dating to 2013. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross, who had broadly hinted at the likely ruling and need for a trial after courtroom arguments May 1, said in a written decision that “genuine issues of material fact” exist with regard to the workers' priority claim status in the bankruptcy adversary suit, launched as a class case soon after Fisker Automotive Holdings Inc. sought bankruptcy protection. Attorneys for 159 employees...

