Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Judge Nixes Workers' Bid For Quick End To Fisker WARN Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ruled out a quick partial summary judgment in favor of terminated Fisker Automotive employees' claims to first-in-line rights to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act benefits dating to 2013.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross, who had broadly hinted at the likely ruling and need for a trial after courtroom arguments May 1, said in a written decision that “genuine issues of material fact” exist with regard to the workers' priority claim status in the bankruptcy adversary suit, launched as a class case soon after Fisker Automotive Holdings Inc. sought bankruptcy protection.

Attorneys for 159 employees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular