FCC Finalizes Broadband Expansion Report Despite Backlash

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday issued a revised annual report that, despite removing inflated figures that tainted an earlier incarnation, continued to show the government and industry are making satisfactory strides toward getting Americans online. The agency's three Republicans voted to approve the report on circulation, releasing it Wednesday after correcting initial findings that included inflated data indicating millions more Americans had internet access than currently do. The agency's two Democrats dissented from the report's conclusions, however, complaining that it paints too "rosy" a picture of broadband deployment. The ultimate conclusion of the report — that broadband access is generally improving — did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS