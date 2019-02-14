Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shareholders Say Boston Is Best For $555M Perrigo Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Perrigo Co. PLC and the Irish pharma's former executives are engaging in "revisionist history" in their request to transfer a $555 million shareholder suit filed in Massachusetts federal court to New Jersey, the shareholders said Tuesday, arguing that the executives perpetrated the alleged fraud in Boston.

Former Perrigo CEO Joseph Papa and former Chief Financial Officer Judy Brown went to Boston multiple times to meet with shareholders, including hedge fund Highfields Capital Management, to convince them to reject a $26 billion bid by Mylan NV to purchase Perrigo, attorneys for the fund told U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. in a...

Case Information

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Date Filed

February 14, 2019

