Realty Group Says Pa. Capital's Waste Fees Are Rubbish

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment group and owner of a Harrisburg apartment tower launched class claims on Tuesday accusing the city of forcing it to use municipal trash services at sky-high rates to subsidize lingering costs related to the sale of a debt-laden incinerator. Tryko Holdings LLC said that state law mandated that fees for trash removal be “reasonable,” but that the exorbitant costs being faced by businesses were actually being used to pay debt service as part of a deal the city struck to sell its former incinerator to the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. The company also alleged that...

