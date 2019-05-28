First American Hit With First Suit Over Data Breach

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- First American Title Insurance Co. was hit on Monday with the first of what is expected to be a growing number of lawsuits over a security flaw revealed last week that had exposed an estimated 885 million mortgage records containing sensitive information about home buyers and sellers. Named plaintiff David Gritz, who said he used First American's services on several occasions, alleged the company ignored warnings from federal authorities about the importance of cybersecurity for financial services firms. He also claimed First American didn't provide adequate staffing and resources for its digital security efforts. "Despite explicitly promising customers robust data security...

